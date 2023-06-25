Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.