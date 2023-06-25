Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

