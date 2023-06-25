Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

CEF opened at $17.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.