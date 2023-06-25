Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $115.36 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

