Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

