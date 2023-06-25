Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.