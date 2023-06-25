Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 708 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. First Community comprises about 1.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 2.92% of First Community worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in First Community by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Price Performance

First Community stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.