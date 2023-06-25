Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 364,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Columbia Banking System comprises approximately 1.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 55,439 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 461,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 211,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $4,366,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

