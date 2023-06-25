Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,375 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.7 %

First Horizon stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

