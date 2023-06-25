Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 50,544 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 1.9 %

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

