Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

