Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up about 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.28, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.