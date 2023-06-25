Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

