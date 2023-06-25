Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for about 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.54 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

