Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 248,351 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,351 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises about 3.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

