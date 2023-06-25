Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up approximately 4.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

