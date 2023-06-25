Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises 1.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after buying an additional 165,939 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 330,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 232,778 shares in the last quarter.

FCG opened at $22.25 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $529.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

