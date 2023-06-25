Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 7.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $31,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $234.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

