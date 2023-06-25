Davis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SKYY stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

