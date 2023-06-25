Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

