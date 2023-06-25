First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 2.4% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.6 %

RDVY opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.