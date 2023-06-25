Davis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Davis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for 0.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

