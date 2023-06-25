Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $356,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $383.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.86. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $398.89.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.