Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys 663 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

RCD opened at $132.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.