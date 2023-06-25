Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 5.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

