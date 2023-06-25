Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $484.72 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

