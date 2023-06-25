Davis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
