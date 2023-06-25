First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stake Raised by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF makes up about 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $86.23 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

