Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.