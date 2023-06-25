Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ervin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 0.5% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.