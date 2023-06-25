Ervin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $198.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

