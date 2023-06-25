Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 89,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.