Crane Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.0% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

