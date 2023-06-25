Crane Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSGet Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.71% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $30,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,318 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,683,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PULS stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

