Crane Advisory LLC Purchases 47,216 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.