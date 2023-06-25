Ade LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,372,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

