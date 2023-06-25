Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

