Welch & Forbes LLC Has $29.08 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 83,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $298.43 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

