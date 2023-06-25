Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $256.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.