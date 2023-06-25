Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

