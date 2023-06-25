Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

