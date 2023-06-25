72,595 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

