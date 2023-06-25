Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,516 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 173,928 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 172,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 149,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

