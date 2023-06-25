Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.