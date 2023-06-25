Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 102,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

