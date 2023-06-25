Transform Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.