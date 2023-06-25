Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.