Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $453.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.38 and its 200-day moving average is $496.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

