Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $458.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average of $373.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $462.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

