Oak Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

